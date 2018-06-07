[LISTEN] What's culture of gun ownership in SA?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks pro- and anti-gun activists about the culture of gun ownership.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of news that an Ennerdale father allegedly mistakenly shot dead his 14-year-old son at the Fred Norman Secondary School, many questions have been raised about the tragic incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Adele Kirsten, Gun Free SA Director, and John Welsh, the chairman of The Trust at Gun Owners Association SA about the culture of gun ownership in the country.

“There are many sources of illegal guns, and [the] three main sources in SA are theft from civilian gun owners as well as theft and lose from SAPS, the military. The other big source is fraud and corruption in the firearm licensing regime…”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)