[LISTEN] 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kienno Kammies interviews Knysna local Adrian Hegerty about the community’s development since the 2017 fires.

CAPE TOWN – Thousands of people were affected by wildfires in Knysna in 2017.

At least seven people were killed and many homes were destroyed during the fires.

Adrian Hegerty, a local from Knysna who is also a builder, says they’ve made progress in rebuilding the community.

“Houses are starting to pop up and the greenery is around. It’s looking much better than a year ago.”

