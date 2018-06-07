[LISTEN] EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to row with Ismail Momoniat

Radio 702 | Joanne Joseph speaks to the EFF's Floyd Shivambu following comments he made in Parliament this week regarding Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

He has since been condemned for saying that Momoniat is un-African and has disregarded African leaders.

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says he is disappointed by Shivambu's insistence that Momoniat was racist and undermined African leaders in the National Treasury.

Shivambu responds to the criticism.

