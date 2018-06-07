[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi

Radio 702 | The trade union federation says they’re deeply worried about the state of the healthcare system in the country and are concerned that Aaron Motsoaledi is denying the extent of the problems.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says this is not the first time they are calling for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to be fired.

The trade union federation says they’re deeply worried about the state of the healthcare system in the country and are concerned that Motsoaledi is denying the extent of the problems.

Earlier this week, Motsoaledi said the country's healthcare system is not collapsing despite problems in various parts of the country and even highlighted a number of achievement in the sector.

