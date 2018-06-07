[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi
Radio 702 | The trade union federation says they’re deeply worried about the state of the healthcare system in the country and are concerned that Aaron Motsoaledi is denying the extent of the problems.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says this is not the first time they are calling for Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to be fired.
The trade union federation says they’re deeply worried about the state of the healthcare system in the country and are concerned that Motsoaledi is denying the extent of the problems.
Earlier this week, Motsoaledi said the country's healthcare system is not collapsing despite problems in various parts of the country and even highlighted a number of achievement in the sector.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What's culture of gun ownership in SA?
-
[LISTEN] Would you give up all your assets to be a housewife?
-
[LISTEN] 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'
-
[LISTEN] DA to deal with #KnysnaMayor issue
-
[LISTEN] EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to row with Ismail Momoniat
-
[LISTEN] Woolworths to stop using non-recyclable plastic bags
-
[LISTEN] Here’s what happens to our bodies in winter
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about SIM swap scam
-
[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
-
[LISTEN] #ThatsNotOK: Sexual harassment in film & TV sector
-
[LISTEN] Krotoa vs Madikizela-Mandela in CT airport renaming
-
[LISTEN] Kate Turkington on money, travel and her new book
-
[LISTEN] 'Only 18% of South Africans have friends from other races'
-
[LISTEN] Sitole: Less than 5% of police are corrupt
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy (The Decision)
-
[LISTEN] State of basic education in SA
-
[LISTEN] A glimpse into the future of consumption
-
[LISTEN] How safe are children in public schools?
-
[LISTEN] WC Transport MEC explains taxi row over N2 Express initiative
-
[LISTEN] Understanding the power of your bond
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with kids who are afraid of the dark
-
[LISTEN] What should CT International Airport be renamed?
-
[LISTEN] SA-born journo on winning Pulitzer Prize
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of rising fuel prices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.