Let police investigate Ennerdale school shooting, says Gauteng Education Dept
The 16-year-old boy was shot shortly after returning from extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says its aware of conflicting reports around the death of a pupil at a school in Ennerdale in southern Johannesburg but insists the police must be left to investigate the matter.
Police say the father had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for the boy and when his son knocked on the window, he was startled and opened fire.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Wednesday, his spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “The MEC has already addressed the learner on the incident just to console them and we’re supporting the school and community, educators and everyone in the school, including the parents.”
VIDEO: Pupil shot, killed at Ennerdale school
