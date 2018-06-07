Judge Desai: Henri Van Breda meant to cause his family 'unbridled harm'

Judge Siraj Desai has described the axe attacks on Martin, Teresa, Rudi, and Marli van Breda as "savage and continuous."

CAPE TOWN - A high court judge has found family axe murderer Henri van Breda meant to cause his family "unbridled harm."

The 23-year-old has been handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother in their Stellenbosch home in January 2015. He has also been given 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister and 12 months for defeating the administration of justice.

Judge Siraj Desai says he considered the defence's two mitigating arguments: Van Breda's young age and the fact that he's a first-time offender.

He's admitted he's aware a long jail term could deny the 23-year-old the opportunity to grow old in an open society.

But Desai adds the horrific nature of the crimes also needs to be considered.

The judge has described the axe attacks on Martin, Teresa, Rudi, and Marli van Breda as "savage and continuous."

He says the victims were "unarmed and defenceless" and he believes Van Breda had intended to cause "unbridled harm." Desai adds the killer has shown no remorse and has given no reason for the attack.

He says the court has, therefore, had to assume the crimes weren't committed in a vacuum, but because of a disgruntlement within the family.