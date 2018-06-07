Joburg girls' school boosts security after break-in

A man was arrested for the robbery on Saturday near the school when security guards on the premises responded to the alarm.

JOHANNESBURG – Prestigious Johannesburg girls school, Roedean, says its working with authorities and neighbouring institutions to improve the safety of the Parktown area following a recent break-in at its boarding house.

While the crime happened over the weekend, details are only now starting to emerge.

Management at the school says its introduced improved security measures in the wake of Saturday’s break-in.

It's understood the crime happened in the early hours of the morning while the schoolgirls were asleep in their rooms.

A parent of a boarder says she's grateful her daughter was home for the weekend but the robbery has left many pupils feeling unsettled as this isn't the first time the boarding house has been targeted.

According to the parent, the first break-in happened during a school holiday, while pupils were at home or away.

Roedean, which costs up to R250,000 per year with boarding, says it has counsellors available daily and remains committed to the safety of its pupils.

