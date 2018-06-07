How motorists can stay safe during violent public demonstrations

Arrive Alive has drawn up this list of tips that could help drivers stay safe should they encounter a violent demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG - When motorists get caught up in violent public demonstrations around the country traffic delays, disruptions, road closures and destruction of private vehicles can occur. Of primary concern are personal safety and that of the vehicle.

Arrive Alive has drawn up this list of tips that could help drivers stay safe should they encounter a violent demonstration.

BE PREPARED

If you are aware of trouble in an area and it is not essential to travel, rather delay your journey or find alternate routes.



Monitor media and social media and listen to the local radio station for radio reports and traffic updates.



If in doubt about the safety of an area, phone a police station in the area for advice.



On the national tolled roads, the toll concessionaires have call centres that are operational 24/7, offering regular updates on social media platforms such as Twitter.



Limit your trips at night or at least take someone along with you. Many of the recent incidents of public violence on our freeways have taken place under the cover of darkness.



During daytime, there is increased visibility allowing more time and space to respond to emergencies.



Be extra cautious when accompanied by people with special needs such as children, the elderly or a passenger who is pregnant.



Have enough water in the vehicle to remain hydrated during travel delays.



Become familiar with your route before you start the trip.



Get a map of the route and study it for alternative routes and roads



GPS devices or apps on smartphones may also provide invaluable guidance on routes for detours.



VEHICLE SAFETY

Ensure that your vehicle is in a good condition when you plan to go on a journey.



Ensure that the fuel tank of your vehicle always has sufficient fuel.



Always lock your vehicle's doors and keep the windows closed.



Do not be seen using your cellular phone – rather use a hands-free kit.



Do not leave valuables such as handbags and briefcases within clear sight of anyone approaching your vehicle.



DEFENSIVE AND NON-PROVOCATIVE DRIVING

It’s important that anyone driving in an area that may be affected by unrest understands that the SAPS will most probably have blocked off a road to prevent entry.



Trust and obey the instructions from police and traffic officials. Don’t put yourself in any danger by disobeying them.



If traffic has become congested – do not drive in the emergency lane thereby endangering the lives of those who may need urgent medical attention.



Check for possible escape routes you can use‚ or for a police presence that you can approach for assistance.



Stay in your car for as long as possible.



Unbuckle your seatbelt‚ and those of any passengers‚ to be prepared to exit your car quickly when needed.



Keep your car moving as far as you can‚ whilst checking for possible escape routes.



If you find yourself heading into the path of a crowd, and it is possible - turn down the nearest side road, reverse or turn around and drive away calmly.



Be vigilant always and ensure that protesters know you pose no threat and are merely trying to pass through.



Drive defensively with the required patience for the situation.



Pay attention to the road surface and where you drive - You do not want to get stranded with a tyre puncture or from a collision into another vehicle.



Do not taunt protestors with provocative gestures such as shouting‚ gesticulating or hooting at them.



Remain as calm as possible to ensure you are aware of what is going on around you.



Seek assistance or safety from the police as quickly as you can. If you do not see the police‚ call them.



PERSONAL AND PROPERTY/ VALUABLES SAFETY

Always remember that your life is irreplaceable and worth more than any earthly possession.



If you are stuck and the situation seems to be turning‚ leave your car and get out of the area on foot.



Do not try to carry baggage away from your vehicle - Your life is more valuable than your car or any possessions inside.



Do not resist and become confrontational.



Once you are personally safe (with or without your vehicle) call family or friends to let them know where you are‚ and what is happening.



LEAVING THE SCENE OF CIVIL UNREST

Do not drop your vigilance once you have left the scene of unrest.

*Leave the scene swiftly but cautiously.

*Leave the scene swiftly but cautiously.

Buckle up and don't get distracted!



Traffic may remain congested in what is often deemed a "traffic tsunami" after road closures.



Be cautious of agitated and impatient road users taking chances once the road has cleared.* Drive defensively and remain alert to traffic, road and weather conditions.



Information provided by Arrive Alive.