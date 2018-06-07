Hlaudi Motsoeneng to now head to Constitutional Court

Hlaudi Motsoeneng's appeal of a decision that he should be held personally liable for the legal costs around the 2016 broadcast ban at the SABC was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he will now approach the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed his bid to appeal.

He was appealing a decision that he should be held personally liable for the legal costs around the 2016 broadcast ban at the SABC.

Motsoeneng says his lawyers have already begun drafting papers.

“I think I have very strong merits, I’m on my way to the Constitutional Court and my lawyers are busy preparing papers for that court.”

While at the SABC, the former COO banned the airing of protests in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections which resulted in the unlawful dismissal of eight journalists who later became known as the SABC 8.

Motsoeneng says he was not behind the decision to dismiss them.

“I don’t know what decision you’re talking about because I was not involved in those so-called eight journalists' dismissal.”

At the same time, trade union Solidarity says it will go ahead and serve Motsoeneng with a warrant to have his assets seized.

