Henri Van Breda’s legal team to appeal conviction & sentence
The 23-year-old was on Thursday handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, and 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted axe murderer Henri van Breda's legal team will be applying for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.
The 23-year-old was on Thursday handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister and 12 months for defeating the administration of justice.
Van Breda murdered his family in their Stellenbosh home in 2015 but has denied carrying out the attack throughout his trial. Following the sentencing, advocate Pieter Botha has told the court the defence will appeal.
Judge Siraj Desai has requested this matter be handled on 27 June.
ICYMI EWN Reporter @MoniqueMortlock breaks down the sentence handed to #VanBreda pic.twitter.com/K2N3CPwXim— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila says the state will oppose the appeal.
“In the instance that the judge declines it, [the defence] will also have the right to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for leave to appeal. If that happens then it'll depend on what comes back, but if they are granted that then we'll also go to the SCA to appeal it.”
The team that helped bring Van Breda to book, including prosecutors Susan Galloway and Megan Blows, as well as investigator Sergeant Marlon Appollis, were all smiles at the conclusion of the three-year case.
Van Breda showed no emotion at all.
#VanBreda the NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says they will be opposing the leave to appeal application CA pic.twitter.com/ePbkzi2Oz6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
