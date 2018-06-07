Popular Topics
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu

The EFF's Floyd Shivumbu has accused Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat of being un-African and thinking he is superior to others.

Mondli Gungubele, the deputy Finance Minister of South Africa. Picture: GCIS
Mondli Gungubele, the deputy Finance Minister of South Africa. Picture: GCIS
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says he is disappointed by the insistence of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivumbu that Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat was racist and undermined African leaders in the National Treasury.

Shivumbu accused Momoniat of being un-African and thinking he is superior to others.

But Gungubele disagrees.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, the deputy Finance Minister says that he and Momoniat have a relation from their days in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Gungubele denies Shivumbu’s assertion that Momoniat undermines his African superiors in the National Treasury.

“Momoniat is incapable of undermining authorities, he doesn’t do it. He’s the epitome of loyal service to this country.”

Shivumbu insisted on Wednesday that Gungubele was one of the African people Momoniat undermined.

Gungubele says he condemns Shivumbu’s statements and praised the deputy director-general for his loyal service.

LISTEN: Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack

