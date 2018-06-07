FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook

Screenshots of a post by the Dihlabeng municipal mayor Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema emerged in which she called Ramaphosa a sell-out.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State mayor who insulted President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media has been suspended.

The mayor was responding to a question posed by a fellow party member in a Facebook group with other African National Congress (ANC) supporters.

After Luthuli House instructed the ANC in the Free State to institute disciplinary proceedings against Kambule Makhalema, the party’s provincial leadership convened an urgent provincial executive committee meeting.

Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says the leadership has decided to suspend the mayor.

“It took a decision in line with the Constitution that comrade Lindiwe Makhalema must be suspended.”

Meeko says The Free State ANC hopes this demonstrates how serious it takes issues of unity.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)