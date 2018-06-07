Eskom plans foreign bond sale in two months - CEO

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the power utility is seeing an increase in appetite from investors.

JOHANNESBURG - State power utility Eskom plans to sell foreign debt in around two months following an improvement in investor sentiment, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are seeing an increase in appetite from investors. From July last year to January we couldn’t even sell R1 billion of debt, but the situation has changed dramatically,” CEO Phakamani Hadebe said.

“We plan a foreign issuance in around two months’ time.”