Ennerdale father accused of killing son released on warning

The magistrate has described the case as tragic, adding that the decision to prosecute ultimately lies with the National Prosecuting Authority.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ennerdale father accused of killing his son has been released on a warning in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court.

The 51-year-old man claims he mistakenly shot his son on Tuesday night at the Fred Norman Secondary School where the pupil had been attending extra lessons.

The father told police he'd fallen asleep in the car while waiting in the schoolyard and was startled when he heard a knock on his window, he then opened fire not knowing that it was his son.

At the same time, the police’s Mpanda Khoza says investigations are continuing.

“They were all in court and we will carry on with the investigation.”

At the same time, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has described the father’s court appearance as a sad case.

He was at the court where the visibly emotional 51-one-year old appeared. The MEC says he was there to observe proceedings after he visited the school on Wednesday.

“I sat in that court and listened. It’s indeed a sad case and that’s why the court is better positioned to assist us to clarify the misunderstanding if there is any.”

