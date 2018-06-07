Don’t worry about load shedding this winter - Eskom
The power utility released its electricity system adequacy report at its national control centre in Germiston on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its comfortable with the current electricity generation and insists the country need not worry about load shedding this winter.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says Eskom is happy with its current capacity.
“Our generation capacity has moved to around 45,000 megawatts and our demand as a nation, especially on cold days, is up to 33,000 megawatts.”
He says there is no need to worry about load shedding.
“Generally, we’re okay in our ability to produce and meet the demand which is why management has been at pains to explain that for the current period we’re in, there are absolutely no plans or anticipation of load shedding because of the adequacy of supply that we currently have.”
