'DNA of Mortimer Saunders found on Courtney Pieters' top'

Forensic analyst Luthando Tiya has testified he found a positive match of the accused’s semen on the top worn by Courtney Pieters on the day she died.

CAPE TOWN - A DNA expert has been testifying in the trial of a man who's admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Mortimer Saunders was arrested shortly after the girl's body was found in Epping Industria in May last year.

Blood was also found on the child’s jeans but not enough DNA could be extracted to yield a profile.

A swab was also taken from the deceased’s right thigh.

Tiya says he found traces of male DNA but again, the concentration was too small to yield a profile.

Saunders has admitted to feeding the three-year-old ant poison, before beating and choking her, but he insists the murder was not premeditated.

He has denied a charge of rape.

However, two not guilty pleas have been entered into the record, because the state has refused to accept the accused’s submissions.