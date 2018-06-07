Desai: Henri van Breda showed no remorse
On Thursday, Van Breda was handed multiple life sentences for the deadly attack on his family in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The judge in the Henri van Breda murder trial found that the axe murderer gave no reasons for the crime and showed no remorse.
#VanBreda the NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila says they will be opposing the leave to appeal application CA pic.twitter.com/ePbkzi2Oz6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018
The young man killed his parents and older brother with an axe in the family's Stellenbosch home and also seriously wounded his younger sister.
Desai has described the attacks on his family as “savage and continuous”.
Desai handed him a further 15 years for the attempted murder of his sister and 12 months for obstruction of justice.
The sentences will run concurrently. Defence advocate Pieter Botha has indicated that they will appeal both the conviction and sentence. This will be heard on 27 June.
ICYMI EWN Reporter @MoniqueMortlock breaks down the sentence handed to #VanBreda pic.twitter.com/K2N3CPwXim— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
