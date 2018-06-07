DA WC leader to visit Knysna after mayor given the boot
He says it seems DA members on the town council voted with opposition parties against her on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela has described the no confidence vote against Knysna’s ex-mayor Eleanor Bouw-Spies as a “coup”.
The DA’s Mark Willemse is now the town's new mayor, with Congress of the People’s Ricky van Aswegen elected as his deputy.
Madikizela adds Willemse’s election to the post is unacceptable.
He says he intends meeting with the DA caucus in the town council.
“Myself and the provincial chairperson will be going to Kynsa tomorrow because we need to establish all the facts. Whatever reasons there are, this is a political party with due processes. So for people to just wake up and decide this is what they’ll do without notifying the party, is totally unacceptable.”
[LISTEN] Bonginkosi Madikizela explains how Eleanor Bouw-Spies was removed as mayor
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
