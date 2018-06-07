DA calls for MEC Ramokgopa to probe alleged abduction of baby at PTA clinic
According to reports, a woman gave birth to a baby boy last week Tuesday and a nurse took the infant away for a bath but never came back with the child.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa to investigate the alleged abduction of a baby at the Stinkwater Public Clinic in Pretoria.
According to reports, a woman gave birth to a baby boy last week Tuesday and a nurse took the infant away for a bath. The mother was then told the baby had died.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says shortly afterwards a nurse informed the mother that her baby had simply disappeared from the clinic.
DA Gauteng north regional chairperson Abel Tau says police have refused to open a case.
“There are no answers for the family and it’s the unfortunate part. We have a young mother who has lost a baby and is in this situation where no one is willing to give answers or give a hearing or even point to where the baby is if anything.”
