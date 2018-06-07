Cosatu: Motsoaledi has had ample time to turn health sector around
Cosatu says that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has had ample time to turn the healthcare sector around but has failed to do so.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has had ample time to turn the healthcare sector around but has failed to do so.
The trade union federation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Motsoaledi.
Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has called for a national health indaba to prevent a total collapse of the Health Department.
Motsoaledi, however, says the sector is simply distressed and overloaded.
Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says Motsoaledi has failed to be proactive in identifying problems in the sector.
Pamla says if Motsoaledi feels his hands are tied, why is it that he's never made legislative proposals to reflect that the health system is untenable as is.
"He's only now coming and saying we need to talk about legislative proposals."
(Edited by Lungelo Matangira)
