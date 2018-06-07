Commuters urged to make alternative plans as Metrobus strike continues

Metrobus' Goodwill Shivuri says commuters must make other transport plans.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s unclear when Metrobus will resume services after talks to end the strike hit a dead end.

The strike is now in its third day.

Over 300 workers affiliated to Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) embarked on the industrial action over a number of issues including salary increases.

“I do want commuters to exercise a little bit of patience and I’m hoping that we should be able to resolve the strike and services will return to normal. But I can’t really put by head on the block that it will be resolved but I’m hoping.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)