Commuters urged to make alternative plans as Metrobus strike continues
Metrobus' Goodwill Shivuri says commuters must make other transport plans.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s unclear when Metrobus will resume services after talks to end the strike hit a dead end.
The strike is now in its third day.
Over 300 workers affiliated to Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) embarked on the industrial action over a number of issues including salary increases.
Metrobus' Goodwill Shivuri says commuters must make other transport plans.
“I do want commuters to exercise a little bit of patience and I’m hoping that we should be able to resolve the strike and services will return to normal. But I can’t really put by head on the block that it will be resolved but I’m hoping.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
One year later: Knysna community still recovering from wildfires
-
Sassa assures MPs it won't ask for another CPS contract extension
-
Sisulu in New York to launch SA’s bid for UN Security Council seat
-
[WATCH] Family expresses anger after mother & child burnt to death
-
NPA wants life sentence for CT child rapist, murderer
-
Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.