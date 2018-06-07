Claim that Maimane regrets Zille remaining in decision making structures false?

The ANC’s Theo Olivier asked Helen Zille whether she agreed with Mmusi Maimane's statement that she should have been removed from decision making structures after she stepped down as party leader.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has suggested Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was misinterpreted after a report claimed he had regrets over her remaining in decision making structures.

She made the comments in response to a question from the African National Congress in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The ANC’s Theo Olivier asked Zille whether she agreed with Maimane's statement that she should have been removed from decision making structures after she stepped down as party leader.

The comments were published in the Sunday Times.

Zille said: “The leader of the DA said nothing about my role in the premier’s position, except the next day when people had misinterpreted him, just like the honourable Olivier, to say that there is no way that I would be removed as premier unless for example this caucus loses confidence in me and vote me out.”

Meanwhile, the opposition has called on the premier to prioritise school safety and infrastructure.

Last month, four primary schools were robbed at gunpoint.