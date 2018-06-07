Cele: Police determined to deal with cash-in-transit heists
Police Minister Bheki Cele told the media in Centurion on Wednesday that they have arrested 13 suspects in the past few days as well as one of kingpins involved in these violent heists.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says all police units are out of the barracks ready to fight the war declared by criminals, particularly those involved in cash-in-transit heists.
It's comes just days after the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced a nationwide strategy to focus on crimes.
Minister Cele says police are determined to deal with the spate of cash-in-transit heists.
“They thought I was arrogant and biting more than I can chew. When you begin to arrest 13 of them in less than 24 hours, it tells us that South Africans are going to be safe and the criminals have declared the war and they must get ready to fight the war.”
Cele says there's been an enormous amount of work, effort and resources dedicated to dealing with these heists and other violent crimes.
He says with the leaders in place now in the police force, he's confident they will be able to clamp down on these syndicates.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
