Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane she sent a letter to Parliaments' Justice committee asking for a postponement of their meeting due to a family emergency.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Glynnis Breytenbach believes that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to appear in Parliament because she would find it difficult to answer questions about her conduct.

Mkhwebane was scheduled to brief Parliament's Justice portfolio committee on the appointment of a special advisor in her office and take part in discussions about her fitness to hold office.

However, she sent a letter to the committee instead asking for a postponement due to a family emergency.

Breytenbach says the Public Protector isn't the only one who has failed to appear before Parliament.

"It's a matter that unfortunately seems to be happening more and more that public officials seem to think that they can treat Parliament with contempt. But I do think that yesterday, the reason for the non-appearance is because she would have a lot of difficulty in answering the questions on the agenda."