Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane she sent a letter to Parliaments' Justice committee asking for a postponement of their meeting due to a family emergency.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Glynnis Breytenbach believes that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane failed to appear in Parliament because she would find it difficult to answer questions about her conduct.
Mkhwebane was scheduled to brief Parliament's Justice portfolio committee on the appointment of a special advisor in her office and take part in discussions about her fitness to hold office.
However, she sent a letter to the committee instead asking for a postponement due to a family emergency.
Breytenbach says the Public Protector isn't the only one who has failed to appear before Parliament.
"It's a matter that unfortunately seems to be happening more and more that public officials seem to think that they can treat Parliament with contempt. But I do think that yesterday, the reason for the non-appearance is because she would have a lot of difficulty in answering the questions on the agenda."
Popular in Politics
-
'It's a coup,' says DA WC leader after Knysna mayor voted out of office
-
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu
-
Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
-
Zuma’s stern warning to those badmouthing him
-
‘Shivambu’s comments about Momoniat border on racism’
-
Athlone community welcomes De Lille’s pop-up office initiative
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.