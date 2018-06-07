Athlone community welcomes De Lille’s pop-up office initiative

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille seems to be carrying out certain duties regardless of her being rendered powerless.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says the City of Cape Town doesn’t have two centres of power.

Having had her executive powers taken away from her, the Democratic Alliance regards De Lille as a ceremonial mayor.

De Lille has been stripped of her executive powers by council, but she says that decision also affects all mayoral committee members.

“The council resolution has made mayor and the mayco members ceremonial. They don’t have executive powers, while I don’t have executive powers because I have delegated my executive powers to them. So, we're all in the same boat.”

However, De Lille seems to be carrying out certain duties regardless of her being rendered powerless.

She launched the pop-up mayor's office initiative in Athlone on Wednesday.

Community members have welcomed the mayor's pop-up office initiative and has urged city bosses to visit their communities more frequently.

Some Athlone residents have urged the mayor to cut the red tape when it comes to service delivery issues. They have also called for intervention to end gang violence in the Cape.

“As a neighbourhood watch and a community, we ask that they solve the drugs problem. Because of the drugs we have many gangs and shootings,” one resident explains.

Another resident called for improved service delivery.

“Some drains are blocked and we have the water problem.”

