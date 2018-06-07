All eyes on Henri van Breda as sentencing to be delivered
The Western Cape High Court has been asked to consider his age and the fact that he's a first-time offender as mitigating factors when it hands down sentence on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted killer Henri van Breda should steel himself for a stiff sentence.
The State has argued for life sentences. He killed his parents and older brother and severely injured his younger sister in an attack in 2015.
It's likely 23-year-old will be handed consecutive life sentences. Following argument in mitigation and aggravation of sentence earlier this week, Judge Siraj Desai mused on whether he should give Van Breda one or two life sentences, saying he's still a young man.
Desai also asked advocate Pieter Botha whether he has any further submissions to make, like a reason why his client attacked his family.
Botha said he had not been able to get that information from his client, despite trying on several occasions.
State prosecutor Susan Galloway asked the court to hand down a heavy sentence for the attempted murder, one comparable to those for the three premeditated murders.
The court will also hear whether Van Breda will be sent to the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison, where he's been detained since judgment was handed down a few weeks ago.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
