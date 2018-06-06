Popular Topics
Zuma’s stern warning to those badmouthing him

Jacob Zuma says he’s been keeping quiet for too long because he was president.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma answers questions during the last presidential answer session for the year in Parliament on 2 November 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma answers questions during the last presidential answer session for the year in Parliament on 2 November 2017. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has sent out a stern warning against people who talk negatively about him.

Zuma addressed the Congress of the South African Students in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Just this past weekend, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said had his party not campaigned against Zuma, he would still be president.

While the South African Communist Party’s Blade Nzimande accused Zuma of being at the centre of counter-revolutionary forces fighting back against anti-corruption measures.

In return, Zuma has issued a warning to people who talk about him.

“They must not provoke me. I just want to give that warning."

Zuma says he’s been keeping quiet for too long because he was president.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

