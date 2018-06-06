Zuma’s stern warning to those badmouthing him
Jacob Zuma says he’s been keeping quiet for too long because he was president.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has sent out a stern warning against people who talk negatively about him.
Zuma addressed the Congress of the South African Students in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.
Just this past weekend, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said had his party not campaigned against Zuma, he would still be president.
While the South African Communist Party’s Blade Nzimande accused Zuma of being at the centre of counter-revolutionary forces fighting back against anti-corruption measures.
In return, Zuma has issued a warning to people who talk about him.
“They must not provoke me. I just want to give that warning."
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
