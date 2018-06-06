Yunus Carrim: Shivambu is out of line

Carrim says EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s rant was personal and is part of a series of attacks on the top-ranking Treasury official in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim says Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu abused his power as a Member of Parliament when he attacked Treasury’s deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat and accused him of being un-African.

Shivambu is unapologetic for his attack on Momoniat.

He's accused the Treasury deputy director-general of undermining Africans and thinking he is superior to them.

But Carrim says Shivambu is out of line.

“It was an unfair attack on a veteran who’s been in operation in various other forms of the struggle against apartheid and doesn’t have to apologise for his brown skin.”

At the same time, Carrim says there’s not much he can do to censor the EFF deputy president for his remarks because he is protected by Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Act.

‘SHIVAMBU’S COMMENTS UNWARRANTED’

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has condemned Shivambu for criticising Momoniat.

The committee says Shivambu’s comments at a meeting on Tuesday were unwarranted.

Shivambu was not present in a Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday in Parliament, that unanimously condemned him for his attack on Momoniat.

Carrim says Shivambu’s crude attack adds to growing racial polarisation in South Africa.

“The attack on Mr Momoniat was very personal it follows on a series of other attacks on his integrity and it seems to relate to issues which the deputy DG and Mr Shivambu defer. We, as the committee, find it particularly unacceptable.”

The Finance Committee further reaffirmed their confidence in Momoniat, calling him extremely hardworking and honest.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)