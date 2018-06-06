West Rand cops discover bodies of 3 men in veld

The US needs China as an innovation partner. Here's why
World
The victims had been dumped behind a recycling house on Main Reef Road with their hands tied behind their backs.
JOHANNESBURG - West Rand police have discovered the bodies of three men in a patch of veld.
The victims had been dumped behind a recycling house on Main Reef Road with their hands tied behind their backs.
No arrests have yet been made.
The police's Solomon Sibiya says residents in Kagiso need to be vigilant while walking around the area.
“We hope the information forwarded to members of the community has become a deterrent for whatever may have happened. They are all very cautious about walking at night in open fields.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.