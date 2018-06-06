West Rand cops discover bodies of 3 men in veld

The victims had been dumped behind a recycling house on Main Reef Road with their hands tied behind their backs.

JOHANNESBURG - West Rand police have discovered the bodies of three men in a patch of veld.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Solomon Sibiya says residents in Kagiso need to be vigilant while walking around the area.

“We hope the information forwarded to members of the community has become a deterrent for whatever may have happened. They are all very cautious about walking at night in open fields.”

