WCED requests more police at schools hit by armed robbers
The robbers got onto the properties at the end of the school day and robbed teachers and staff at gunpoint.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has requested increased police visibility around schools that have been the target of armed robberies.
Four primary schools - Ummangaliso Primary, Intshayalelo Primary, Lwandle Primary and Vukhukhanye Primary - were hit by armed robbers between 16 May and 30 May.
The robbers got onto the properties at the end of the school day and robbed teachers and staff at gunpoint.
The WCED has offered a reward of R10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to a conviction.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's met with the SAPS and City of Cape Town's Special Investigations Unit to help investigate the robberies.
"A reward will be paid in cash and the anonymity of the caller will be secured, unless they are required to personally give evidence to secure the conviction. Anybody who has information regarding the armed robberies must please contact the Western Cape Education Department's Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47."
Popular in Local
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
-
West Rand cops discover bodies of 3 men in veld
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] It's a guy. In a wetsuit. On a bicycle! #Capestorm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.