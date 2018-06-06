WCED requests more police at schools hit by armed robbers

The robbers got onto the properties at the end of the school day and robbed teachers and staff at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has requested increased police visibility around schools that have been the target of armed robberies.

Four primary schools - Ummangaliso Primary, Intshayalelo Primary, Lwandle Primary and Vukhukhanye Primary - were hit by armed robbers between 16 May and 30 May.

The WCED has offered a reward of R10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to a conviction.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's met with the SAPS and City of Cape Town's Special Investigations Unit to help investigate the robberies.

"A reward will be paid in cash and the anonymity of the caller will be secured, unless they are required to personally give evidence to secure the conviction. Anybody who has information regarding the armed robberies must please contact the Western Cape Education Department's Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47."