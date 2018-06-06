WC Health says plans in place to address waiting times, staff shortages

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to improve public health services, the Western Cape Health Department says it has plans in place to address long waiting times and staff shortages.

These include increasing nursing staff and building more hospitals.

The department says it has submitted a business case to the national department for the construction of a new facility in the metro, the Klipfontein Regional Hospital.

Health spokesperson Colleen Smart says they have requested a budget conversion to employ more permanent staff and increase the nursing component over a three-year period.

“Khayelitsha is currently characterised by a high proportion of households that are poor and depend on the public health services and quite a high burden of disease - communicable diseases such as HIV and TB and non-communicable diseases.”

The provincial Health Department has specifically mentioned Khayelitsha District Hospital as a facility that will deliver better service.

There they will focus on improving patient satisfaction, alleviating bed pressure in the emergency centre, and increasing staff.