WC Health says plans in place to address waiting times, staff shortages

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
Go

WC Health says plans in place to address waiting times, staff shortages

The department says it has submitted a business case to the National Department for the construction of a new hospital in the metro.

Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN.
Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to improve public health services, the Western Cape Health Department says it has plans in place to address long waiting times and staff shortages.

These include increasing nursing staff and building more hospitals.

The department says it has submitted a business case to the national department for the construction of a new facility in the metro, the Klipfontein Regional Hospital.

Health spokesperson Colleen Smart says they have requested a budget conversion to employ more permanent staff and increase the nursing component over a three-year period.

“Khayelitsha is currently characterised by a high proportion of households that are poor and depend on the public health services and quite a high burden of disease - communicable diseases such as HIV and TB and non-communicable diseases.”

The provincial Health Department has specifically mentioned Khayelitsha District Hospital as a facility that will deliver better service.

There they will focus on improving patient satisfaction, alleviating bed pressure in the emergency centre, and increasing staff.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA