Water & Sanitation officials fail to account to Parly for irregular expenditure

Among the expenditure probed by Scopa, is a drought relief event at Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2016, at which former President Jacob Zuma was the main speaker.

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Water and Sanitation Department have been floundering to account to Parliament for the millions of rands the department has spent deviating from contracts without the approval of Treasury.

The delegation was shown the door on Wednesday morning when it couldn’t answer Members of Parliament (MPs)'s questions.

Among the expenditure probed by Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), is a drought relief event at Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 at which former President Jacob Zuma was the main speaker.

In April 2016, the department informed Treasury that the former minister [Nomvula Mokonyane] could no longer attend a drought relief event that would instead be attended by Zuma, just 50 kilometres from this Nkandla home.

It needed to spend an additional R5.8 million on the event because it was expecting a greater turnout.

The event was just days after Zuma apologised for the Nkandla debacle.

But two years on, the department still can’t tell Parliament exactly what the money was spent on.

The African National Congress’ Vincent Smith said: “Who signed the cheque because I can’t believe that somebody would have signed a cheque and not know if that cheque was for an extra bus? We are not arguing whether it was merited or not.”

Treasury says the department only approached it after the director general approved the expenditure, but no proof of what it was spent on, has ever been provided to it.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)