[WATCH LIVE] Police Minister briefs media

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is briefing the media on the recent spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and nationally.

The minister will be joined by Fedusa media and research officer, Frank Nxumalo and South African Banking Risk Information Centre head of service delivery, Kevin Twiname.

WATCH: Bheki Cele briefs media