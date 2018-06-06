Vrygrond grandmother 'suffering' after water supply cut
Amelia Thruben, aged 51, lives with her 11 grandchildren and for the past two weeks they've done so without water.
CAPE TOWN - A Vrygrond grandmother who has been without water for 15 days has been advised to again visit a municipal office to address the problem.
Amelia Thruben’s water supply was cut off when the City of Cape Town installed a water management device at the property. The city believes the problem may relate to a leak on the resident’s side of the meter and the municipality has not indicated that supply has been cut off due to the arrears.
Thruben, aged 51, lives with her 11 grandchildren and for the past two weeks they've done so without water.
The partially deaf grandmother says she's unable to cook or do the laundry.
She says the children bath every second day and share two kettles of water, which they get from neighbours.
“I call them (the city) but nothing gets sorted out. In the meantime I’m suffering here. The children are suffering.”
A close family friend Bruce Nadin, who has made calls to the city, says it’s unfair to the family and inhumane.
“She’s got children living here who she’s caring for and if this is the way the city treats our citizens… it doesn’t bode well.”
Thruben says she's been to the Plumstead municipal office five times, spending more than R250 of her disability grant.
Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg on Tuesday said the the City of Cape Town would undertake repairs on behalf of indigent residents and advised that Thruben visit her nearest municipal walk-in centre to pursue this option.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
