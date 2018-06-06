Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
Van Breda's legal team only focused on two aspects during mitigating argument on Tuesday: his young age, and the fact that he's a first time offender.
CAPE TOWN - The sentencing of family axe murderer Henri van Breda is likely to be carried out swiftly.
Van Breda's legal team only focused on two aspects during mitigating argument on Tuesday: his young age, and the fact that he's a first time offender.
The State gave various reasons why a minimum sentence of life imprisonment should be meted out to the 23-year-old.
Judge Siraj Desai yesterday said that he owes it to society to consider the matter of sentencing for a few days at least, even though it's relatively uncomplicated.
Desai had asked advocate Pieter Botha to give him at least one reason why he should show his client mercy.
But Botha couldn't, saying he'd canvassed this issue with Henri van Breda on numerous occasions.
State prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court to hand down a heavy sentence for the attempted murder, one comparable to those for the three premeditated murders.
READ: The State's heads of argument in the sentencing of Henri van Breda
Van Breda STATE Heads of Argument Sentence by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Galloway said Van Breda showed no remorse and never told the court why he attacked his family.
She also said that there was no evidence to show that Van Breda was emotionally immature or addicted to drugs at the time of the offence, adding his age at the time of the attacks is outweighed by the magnitude of the crime.
WATCH: Van Breda shows no remorse, maintains innocence
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop drawn into dispute involving claims of fraud, corruption
-
South Africans to feel pinch all round after fuel price hike, says debt expert
-
NPA: There will definitely be a trial for Zuma
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Motorists to fork out record high fuel prices from midnight
-
Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.