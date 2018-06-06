Strand man found guilty of rape, murder of girl (5)
Judgement was handed down against Xolani Lantu in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A Strand man has been convicted of the kidnapping, rape and murder of five-year-old Minentle Lekhata.
Judgment was handed down against Xolani Lantu in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Lantu was arrested in June last year shortly after the little girl's body was found under a bridge near Nomzamo.
The State will ask the court to impose life sentences for each of the two rape charges, a life sentence for the murder and 10 years for the kidnapping conviction.
Lantu will be sentenced next week. He's the ex-boyfriend of the deceased's grandmother Thelma Bomela.
As the State's first witness, Bomela described Lekhata as a kind, affectionate and bubbly child who grew to trust and love the accused.
The grandmother testified the girl's murder has affected her badly and she will never be the same again.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
