Slain Ennerdale pupil described as 'bubbly & clever’

The boy was shot shortly after returning from extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 11 pupil who was shot dead by his father at an Ennerdale high school has been described by his peers as a top performer who was bubbly and caring.

Police say the father had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for the boy and when his son knocked on the window, he was startled and opened fire.

Pupils at the Fred Norman Secondary School have shared stories of how their peer cared for his schoolmates.

“He once helped another guy who wanted to kill himself,” said a pupil.

They also say the grade 11 pupil, who was the deputy chair of the representative council, was a top academic achiever.

“He was very clever, I remember he was in the second position of the top 10,” said another pupil.

The police’s Mpande Khoza says they’re investigating every aspect of this case.

“We’re investigating all angles. We cannot only rely on the stories which were told by the father.”

The boy’s father will appear in court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

