‘Shivambu’s comments about Momoniat border on racism’

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu has condemned remarks made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief whip Floyd Shivambu in Parliament, calling them unwarranted and derogatory.

Shivambu on Tuesday attacked Treasury’s deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat and accused him of being un-African.

The ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli says the comments border on racism.

“It’s not the first time Mr Shivambu has acted in such a way. In Parliament, earlier this year, he physically attacked a white journalist for taking pictures of him. This use of behaviour is utterly despicable from a Member of Parliament who took an oath to uphold the South African Constitution, which states that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.”

Shivambu has denied the attack was racially motivated.

He insists Momoniat was undermining African leadership.

“There’ll never be an apology. There’ll never be any regret on the correct statements that we made that Mr Momoniat, that he doesn’t think highly of African leadership that’s in the National Treasury.”

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has also condemned Shivambu’s comments.

The committee says Shivambu’s comments were unwarranted.

Shivambu was not present in a Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday in Parliament, that unanimously condemned him for his attack on Momoniat.

Chairperson of the Finance Committee Yunus Carrim says Shivambu abused his power as a Member of Parliament when he attacked Momoniat.

Carrim added Shivambu’s rant was personal and is part of a series of attacks on the top-ranking Treasury official in Parliament.

At the same time, Carrim says there’s not much he can do to censor the EFF deputy president for his remarks because he is protected by Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Act.

The Finance Committee further reaffirmed their confidence in Momoniat, calling him extremely hardworking and honest.

Additional information by Qaanitah Hunter.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)