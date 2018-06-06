Sentencing of George convicted child molester postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
Go

Sentencing of George convicted child molester postponed

Ian Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herold's Bay home in April 2015.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There has been a setback in sentencing proceedings against a George dentist convicted of sexually abusing children.

Ian Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herold's Bay home in April 2015.

The matter has on Wednesday been postponed until 19 June. An outstanding report has resulted in yet another delay in the sentencing of Venter.

He maintains his innocence, but the court ruled otherwise in April when it convicted him of child molestation.

At the time of this offence, Venter was under correctional supervision for molesting a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover at his house.

Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse has criticised the setback in proceedings. The group's calling for Venter to be given a harsh punishment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA