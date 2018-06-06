Sentencing of George convicted child molester postponed

Ian Venter molested a 13-year-old boy at his Herold's Bay home in April 2015.

CAPE TOWN - There has been a setback in sentencing proceedings against a George dentist convicted of sexually abusing children.

The matter has on Wednesday been postponed until 19 June. An outstanding report has resulted in yet another delay in the sentencing of Venter.

He maintains his innocence, but the court ruled otherwise in April when it convicted him of child molestation.

At the time of this offence, Venter was under correctional supervision for molesting a 15-year-old boy during a sleepover at his house.

Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse has criticised the setback in proceedings. The group's calling for Venter to be given a harsh punishment.

