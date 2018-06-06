Sassa wants to phase out cash grant payments over security concerns
The grants agency has already started slashing its pay points and wants to transfer thousands of beneficiaries to other payment methods like commercial banks and the Post Office.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it wants to do away with cash grant payments completely because it's neither safe nor sustainable.
Sassa has already started slashing its pay points and wants to transfer thousands of beneficiaries to other payment methods like commercial banks and the Post Office.
The agency has on Wednesday told Parliament it will still, however, consider extreme measures to reach beneficiaries in remote, rural areas.
In the wake of cancelling a tender for the cash payment of social grants, Sassa says it's working all out to reduce the number of beneficiaries who receive grants in cash.
It plans to close down almost 5,000 pay points by August, leaving just over 3,000 operational. It also wants to reduce the number of beneficiaries who receive their grants at these pay points from around two million currently to less than 800,000 over the next three months.
Acting chief executive Abraham Mahlangu says cash payments are risky to the agency and unsafe for beneficiaries.
“There’s been an upsurge of cash-in-transit activities in the country. We cannot turn a blind eye to that. It will take one mad criminal to throw a bomb in the cash pay point assembly point.”
For now, Sassa plans to use mobile cash machines to reach beneficiaries who live more than 20 kilometres from a pay point.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Father allegedly shoots son (14) dead outside Ennerdale school
-
PSA officially serves intended strike notice
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
Yunus Carrim: Shivambu is out of line
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
13 suspects arrested in past 24 hours for cash-in-transit heists - Bheki Cele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.