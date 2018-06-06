SAHRC to release findings on state of Gauteng healthcare

This comes after media reports that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's oncology department is on the verge of collapse.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commision (SAHRC) will on Wednesday release its findings of an investigation into the state of health in Gauteng.

The commission will also look into last week's protest at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The health facility was brought to a standstill as staff members went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the SACP did some legwork of its own and visited a number of health facilities to assess services in the province.

Health Department spokesperson Colleen Smart says they'll investigate concerns raised by the party.

"We do recognise that there are service pressures across facilities in the Western Cape, which are experienced nationwide in all facilities. These pressures are as a result of a growing population, stagnant economic growth leading to an increase in the number of people relying on public healthcare and a sharp increase in the number of inter-personal violence cases."

And in the North West, the Health Department has been placed under administration.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted that South Africa's public healthcare sector is under stress but says its not collapsing.