SAHRC to release findings on state of Gauteng healthcare
This comes after media reports that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's oncology department is on the verge of collapse.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commision (SAHRC) will on Wednesday release its findings of an investigation into the state of health in Gauteng.
This comes after media reports that the Steve Biko Academic Hospital's oncology department is on the verge of collapse.
The commission will also look into last week's protest at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
The health facility was brought to a standstill as staff members went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses.
Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the SACP did some legwork of its own and visited a number of health facilities to assess services in the province.
Health Department spokesperson Colleen Smart says they'll investigate concerns raised by the party.
"We do recognise that there are service pressures across facilities in the Western Cape, which are experienced nationwide in all facilities. These pressures are as a result of a growing population, stagnant economic growth leading to an increase in the number of people relying on public healthcare and a sharp increase in the number of inter-personal violence cases."
And in the North West, the Health Department has been placed under administration.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has admitted that South Africa's public healthcare sector is under stress but says its not collapsing.
Popular in Local
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
[LISTEN] Treasury DG defends Ismail Momoniat after racial attack
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] It's a guy. In a wetsuit. On a bicycle! #Capestorm
-
South Africans to feel pinch all round after fuel price hike, says debt expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.