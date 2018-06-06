SAA sits on 5th spot of world's best airlines
Just last month, SAA confirmed losses of R5.7 billion over the past financial year.
JOHANNESBURG – A study by AirHelp has ranked the embattled South African Airways (SAA) fifth best airline in the world.
AirHelp is a technology company that provides legal services to airline passengers who have experienced a flight cancellation, delay or overbooking.
SAA said lower passenger numbers and the strengthening of the rand against the dollar, as well as the overall negativity of current movements, contributed to the losses.
The R5.7 billion overall loss for 2017, is almost R3 billion more than predicted.
So far, this year, the airline’s revenue is R2 billion less than expected.
The top four spots in the study are occupied by Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways and Singapore Airlines respectively, while some of the worst airlines in the world include Jet Airways, Aerolineas Argentinas, Korean Air and Pakistan International Airlines.
