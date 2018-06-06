PSA officially serves intended strike notice
More than 100,000 PSA-affiliated union members are expected to go on strike on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has officially served notice of its intended strike.
The association declared a dispute at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) after accusing the employer of negotiating in bad faith, and unduly prolonging the negotiation process.
This means workers will go on strike on Monday (11 June).
About 40% of the public service unions have signed government’s deal, while Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)-affiliated unions are still seeking a mandate from its members.
The PSA has raised questions about the wage negotiations, saying it believes they were a staged process between the government and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)-affiliated unions and possibly even the Bargaining Council.
The PSA says after studying the Cosatu-affiliated unions’ demands and the final offer from the government, it appears the deal was a foregone conclusion.
Meanwhile, Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the association’s notice to go on strike is unprocedural because it gave government one week’s notice instead of the standard 21-day window.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
