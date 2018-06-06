President Ramaphosa heading to Canada for G7 summit
The G7 consists of Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to Canada this weekend for the G7 Leaders Summit Outreach.
His participation with leaders of the world’s richest countries is part of his drive to attract investment, grow the economy, create jobs, and address poverty and inequality.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting the summit under the theme ‘healthy, productive and resilient oceans and seas, coasts and communities’.
The Presidency says the meeting is in line with the goals outlined in South Africa’s National Development Plan and speaks to the country’s efforts to stimulate economic growth and job creation by, among others, unlocking the oceans economy.
Operation Phakisa is using South Africa’s sprawling and largely untapped 3,924km coastline to create one million jobs and contribute up to R177 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.
The Presidency says government remains dedicated to sustainable development in its pursuit of the oceans economy, adding the summit provides an opportunity for the country to contribute globally to the management of the oceans.
A statement reads: "South Africa’s participation in the G7 Leaders Summit Outreach signals its renewed engagement in the group’s outreach initiative. During the visit, it is envisaged that president Ramaphosa will engage with investors and business people in Toronto. He will be accompanied by a business delegation from South Africa."
Leaders from Kenya, Senegal, Rwanda, Seychelles, Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Samoa, Argentina, Norway and Jamaica are also expected to attend the weekend summit.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, United Nations (UN) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be in attendance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
