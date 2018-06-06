Popular Topics
Prasa's new board commits to serving South Africans

The struggling parastatal's recently appointed interim group CEO Sibusiso Sithole also made his first appearance before the transport oversight committee.

Prasa’s new interim board on 28 May 2018 embarked on a tour of Metrorail facilities in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Prasa’s new interim board on 28 May 2018 embarked on a tour of Metrorail facilities in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) new board has been introduced to Parliament.

The struggling parastatal's recently appointed interim group CEO Sibusiso Sithole also made his first appearance before the transport oversight committee. The board and Sithole discussed the agency's annual report, among other issues.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told MPs he’s worried as Prasa has been in a bad shape for a long time. However, Nzimande said he has faith in the new board.

Committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi shares his sentiments, saying MPs will need to get to the bottom of all challenges facing the rail agency.

“When we do investigations, we’ll be able to get to the crux of the issues challenging Prasa.”

Prasa's new interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama has told MPs the new board will focus on serving the people of South Africa, and address problems from rail safety to finance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA