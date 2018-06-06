Prasa's new board commits to serving South Africans
The struggling parastatal's recently appointed interim group CEO Sibusiso Sithole also made his first appearance before the transport oversight committee.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) new board has been introduced to Parliament.
The struggling parastatal's recently appointed interim group CEO Sibusiso Sithole also made his first appearance before the transport oversight committee. The board and Sithole discussed the agency's annual report, among other issues.
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told MPs he’s worried as Prasa has been in a bad shape for a long time. However, Nzimande said he has faith in the new board.
Committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi shares his sentiments, saying MPs will need to get to the bottom of all challenges facing the rail agency.
“When we do investigations, we’ll be able to get to the crux of the issues challenging Prasa.”
Prasa's new interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama has told MPs the new board will focus on serving the people of South Africa, and address problems from rail safety to finance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop drawn into dispute involving claims of fraud, corruption
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
South Africans to feel pinch all round after fuel price hike, says debt expert
-
NPA: There will definitely be a trial for Zuma
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Motorists to fork out record high fuel prices from midnight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.