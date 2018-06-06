Police pressurise Ipid investigators to drop cases against them - McBride
Ipid head Robert McBride has also told MPs about clear collusion between the South African Police Service and certain 'elements' in the National Prosecuting Authority.
CAPE TOWN - Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robert McBride has accused police of putting pressure on investigators to drop criminal charges against them.
McBride again dropped bombshells when he appeared before the police portfolio committee on Wednesday.
He was briefing the committee on the directorate’s fourth quarter financial performance.
The Ipid head says negotiating and explaining themselves to allegedly corrupt police officials would be tantamount to defeating the ends of justice.
He has also told Members of Parliament (MPs) about clear collusion between the South African Police Service and certain “elements” in the National Prosecuting Authority.
“I can be very specific about which general or brigadier approached which investigator and which investigator they took to Potchefstroom to agree to meet with a prosecutor. I can give you all those details, I wish someone could ask me, so I can give you those details.”
McBride has been consistent in his criticism of the police and had told a previous portfolio committee meeting about death threats and bribe offers received by Ipid investigators.
MPs have suggested there should be a separate meeting to deal with some of the serious allegations against senior police officers.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
