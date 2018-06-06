Police foil attempted robbery in Joburg CBD

Police searched the two cars they were travelling in on Wednesday morning after receiving a tip-off.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects have been arrested in Doornfontein for planning a robbery in the Johannesburg central business district.

Two unlicensed fire arms were recovered.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “We started our investigation to establish if the suspects can be linked to other crimes committed in Gauteng and other provinces. There’s a possibility that there are other suspects but for now there are these five.”

