Police foil attempted robbery in Joburg CBD

The US needs China as an innovation partner. Here's why
World
Police searched the two cars they were travelling in on Wednesday morning after receiving a tip-off.
JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects have been arrested in Doornfontein for planning a robbery in the Johannesburg central business district.
Police searched the two cars they were travelling in on Wednesday morning after receiving a tip-off.
Two unlicensed fire arms were recovered.
The police's Mavela Masondo said: “We started our investigation to establish if the suspects can be linked to other crimes committed in Gauteng and other provinces. There’s a possibility that there are other suspects but for now there are these five.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.