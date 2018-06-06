Patricia de Lille launches mobile office
Unemployment, lack of housing and poor service delivery are some of the concerns finding the ear of the City of Cape Town mayor.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has launched a mobile office to personally listen to the concerns of residents.
The first pop-up office was opened in the Athlone CBD on Wednesday morning.
Unemployment, lack of housing and poor service delivery are some of the concerns finding the ear of De Lille.
“…and this one says no, no you need to speak to that one first, and we don’t hear from them for almost 10 to 12 months,” said one resident.
Another resident said: “The houses that they built for us aren’t pleasant. There’s no ventilation. If I cook, even with an open door, the steam is blowing up.”
“But we don’t get work. What must I do now? That’s my problem,” a man voiced his concern.
#MayoralPopUp De Lille says she is here to listen to the community. GLS pic.twitter.com/7uHHDcxMwJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2018
De Lille says they have listened to the community and have collected all the queries and concerns.
“No, it’s not about building my profile, it’s about being a public servant and giving service to the people.”
She says the city has already identified which communities she will visit in weeks to come.
#MayoralPopUp Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille in Athlone today. GLS pic.twitter.com/80u6abkcW6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Father allegedly shoots son (14) dead outside Ennerdale school
-
PSA officially serves intended strike notice
-
EFF’s Shivambu denies racially attacking Treasury’s Momoniat
-
MPs angered after Mkhwebane no-show at meeting
-
13 suspects arrested in past 24 hours for cash-in-transit heists - Bheki Cele
-
Yunus Carrim: Shivambu is out of line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.