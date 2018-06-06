Patricia de Lille launches mobile office

Unemployment, lack of housing and poor service delivery are some of the concerns finding the ear of the City of Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has launched a mobile office to personally listen to the concerns of residents.

The first pop-up office was opened in the Athlone CBD on Wednesday morning.

Unemployment, lack of housing and poor service delivery are some of the concerns finding the ear of De Lille.

“…and this one says no, no you need to speak to that one first, and we don’t hear from them for almost 10 to 12 months,” said one resident.

Another resident said: “The houses that they built for us aren’t pleasant. There’s no ventilation. If I cook, even with an open door, the steam is blowing up.”

“But we don’t get work. What must I do now? That’s my problem,” a man voiced his concern.

#MayoralPopUp De Lille says she is here to listen to the community. GLS pic.twitter.com/7uHHDcxMwJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2018

De Lille says they have listened to the community and have collected all the queries and concerns.

“No, it’s not about building my profile, it’s about being a public servant and giving service to the people.”

She says the city has already identified which communities she will visit in weeks to come.

#MayoralPopUp Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille in Athlone today. GLS pic.twitter.com/80u6abkcW6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 6, 2018

