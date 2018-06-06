NPA: There will definitely be a trial for Zuma
The NPA confirmed on Monday that prosecution boss Shaun Abraham's rejected a request made by the former president’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, for the case to be withdrawn.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s up to Jacob Zuma's defence team to decide whether or not to file an intervening application with the court to halt his prosecution pending the outcome of a separate legal challenge about his legal fees.
The NPA confirmed on Monday that prosecution boss Shaun Abraham's rejected a request made by the former president’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, for the case to be withdrawn.
Abrahams indicated that only a court could make such a determination.
Advocate Moipone Noko is the person in charge of prosecuting Zuma.
She says that they don’t know whether his legal team will bring an application to force a stay in prosecution following Abrahams’ decision.
But she indicated the ball is in their court.
"It will be another postponement. I’m not sure whether it will be for trial or whether an application will be brought or not. I can’t say. But definitely there’ll be a trial. From our side we’re ready for trial."
The Democratic Alliance and Economic Freed Fighters have filed separate cases asking the court to stop taxpayers from paying for Zuma’s defence costs.
Zuma wants his prosecution to be halted until he finalises who will foot his legal bill.
It is unclear whether their next step would be to approach the court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Top cop drawn into dispute involving claims of fraud, corruption
-
Van Breda defence fails to give reasons for court to find mercy
-
South Africans to feel pinch all round after fuel price hike, says debt expert
-
ANC warns members against insulting president on social media
-
Motorists to fork out record high fuel prices from midnight
-
Ramaphosa's gift declaration list includes Cuban cigars, herbal cream & vodka
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.