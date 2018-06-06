Municipality seeks probe into motive for Botrivier violent protests

Disgruntled residents took to the streets, resulting in a section of the N2 highway having to be closed on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Theewaterskloof Municipality says it will call on Botrivier police to investigate the motive behind violent overnight protests in the area.

The demonstration also resulted in extensive damage to municipal property, with an office and vehicles having been torched.

Municipal spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys says the exact reason behind the protest has yet to be established.

“Recently, residents of New France informal residential area requested the municipality to remove a number of unoccupied structures as they pose safety risks. Now, there are rumours that the removal of these structures resulted in the violence, but this cannot be confirmed.”

Botrivier remains calm as officials are monitoring the area.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)